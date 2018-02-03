Pink Has Flu & Freaks She Won’t Give Stellar National Anthem Performance At Super Bowl

Oh no! Pink revealed she has the flu ahead of her National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl! Fans are sending her love and encouragement as she races to get better.

Pink, 38, won’t let the flu keep her down! The “What About Us” singer shared that she came down with the disease the day before she’s expected to perform the National Anthem in front of millions of viewers at Super Bowl 52. “Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her practicing in the Minnesota arena.

“I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare,” she continued. “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.” We know you will, girl!

We, along with all of her fans, hope she gets better soon! Fans have been sending her messages of support and well wishes on social media in the wake of the news. “I’m hoping for a miracle cause I know she can rock it,” one person wrote. “Just so you know…. Alecia could do the national anthem in spoken word and it would still be awesome. @Pink you got this!” another person reassured. No matter what happens during the pre-game festivities on Feb. 4, the songstress’ fans got her back!

@Pink got the flu and might not be able to do the National Anthem for tomorrow 😭😭. I'm hoping for a miracle cause I know she can rock it. #Pink #NationalAnthem #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLII #Superbowl52 #ToManyHashtags — 💛D'Ahna💛 (@DAhnaTomlinson) February 3, 2018

@Pink I hope you’re feeling better and will be able to sing the national anthem tomorrow. As a girl who grew up in Willow Grove, I’m your biggest fan, and am rooting for the Eagles tomorrow. It’s all part of the underdog story. Just like Rocky, you can do it! — patty potter (@gymqwn) February 3, 2018

Just so you know…. Alecia could do the national anthem in spoken word and it would still be awesome. @Pink you got this! ✊🏽❤️🦅 — BILLY MANN (@BillyMann) February 3, 2018

