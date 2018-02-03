Nick Jonas’ Biggest Dream Is To Perform At A Super Bowl: He Wants His ‘Justin Timberlake Moment’

Although he’s not the headliner this year, we’re hearing that Nick Jonas wants to someday take center stage in a Super Bowl Halftime show!

Planning to watch the 2018 Super Bowl? Okay okay, planning to watch the halftime show!? Justin Timberlake, 37, is performing and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year! Taking the stage at the world-famous sporting event is undoubtedly an unforgettable experience and now, thanks to an insider, we’re learning that another familiar pop star is desperate to make it happen one day! Of course we’re talking about Nick Jonas! Head here for loads more pics of the singer!

“One of [Nick’s] main goals in the next few years is to have a big enough music catalog and following that he is considered to be a performer at a future Super Bowl Halftime show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That is certainly a pinnacle of one’s career and proves that you have made it and Nick is eager to have his Justin Timberlake moment and be recognized on one of the biggest stages a couple years down the line and be considered a performer of a generation. He realizes he has a lot of work to do but he has the drive to do it and since most of his dreams have been achieved so far, why not the Super Bowl? He thinks it is only a matter of time!” We have to agree there!

So the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the New England Patriots may not be your thing but you have to admit that the commercials are always a good time! And this year is no exception! Everyone from Toyota, to Hyundai, to Wendy’s has already dropped ads that are sure to please between plays on Sunday!

