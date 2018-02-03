John Stamos & Pregnant Fiancee Robbed Of $165K Worth Of Jewelry Hours Before Wedding

Eek! John Stamos’ pregnant fiancee Caitlin McHugh was the victim of a scary jewelry heist when her hotel room was shockingly broken into on Feb. 2.

Oh no! John Stamos, 54, and fiancee Caitlin McHugh had a scary incident to deal with before their wedding this weekend after robbers stole $165, 000 worth of jewelry from the Neil Lane collection out of Caitlin’s bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb. 2. The mom-to-be was reportedly out to dinner with friends when the robbery occurred and noticed the missing jewels when she returned, law enforcement officials told TMZ. Luckily no one was hurt but Caitlin had the jewelry out on loan when it was stolen which means she’s responsible for it! The understandably shaken Caitlin apparently called John about the news and he reportedly showed up at the hotel to comfort her and help speak with authorities. Officials concluded that there was no forced entry into the bungalow and as of right now, there are no suspects.

Despite the unfortunate event, the John and Caitlin are set to exchange vows over the weekend after announcing that they were engaged back in Oct. 2017. The beautiful couple have been dating since March 2016 and in Dec. 2017, they announced that they are expecting their first child in 2018. Although this will be the first time John will be able to call himself a father, he’s been thinking about it for a while. “I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he told People when the news broke.

John and Caitlin definitely proved their getting ready to be parents when they made an adorable appearance together at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21. Caitlin looked radiant in all her baby bump glory while John lovingly gazed at this lady while also kissing the bump while posing for photos. We wish these two all the luck in the world in their new journey together!

