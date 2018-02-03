Javi Marroquin Apologizes To Ex Kailyn Lowry For Briana DeJesus Drama In Miami

At last Javi Marroquin has seen how much pain he caused his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, 25, by dating her enemy Briana DeJesus, 23. Bri was always trash talking her Teen Mom 2 co-star and he never stepped up to defend the mother of his child. Now he’s realized how much hurt that put her through. Javi and Briana broke up a few weeks ago but he just went to visit her in Miami and it turned out the trip was disaster. It made him see the light that he needs to be in a healthier place with Kail so they can be the best possible parents to their three-year-old son Lincoln.

“At the end of the day a good relationship with my son’s mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to Kail for my actions,” he tweeted for all the world to see on Feb. 2. Kailyn even sweetly retweeted it to her fans, who knew something was up. Earlier in the day Kail posted a cryptic tweet saying, “Everyone’s asking where the tea is at but Javi’s been through enough so I’m not gonna put him through more sh*t.” Whoa, whatever went down in Miami must have been a pretty big drama for him to have such a change of heart in how he treats Kailyn.

Javi had flown to Miami where Briana was undergoing plastic surgery that she claims he didn’t want her to get. “Javi and I are not together anymore,” she told Blasting News before going under the knife. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me. I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.” Well, this worked out well for everyone!