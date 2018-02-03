Intuit’s Super Bowl Ad Imagines A Better World With Easier Tax Software & Giant Robots

Intuit just released a Super Bowl ad that has major Pixar vibes! Watch the animated commercial that’s sure to warm your heart here!

This is honestly one of the best Super Bowl ads we’ve ever seen! The animated commercial for Intuit shows a female inventor over at Intuitive Inventions, who is coming up with all the coolest gadgets imaginable, visiting a flower shop that needs an extra helping hand with a gift: a flying robot that will assist the beleaguered shop owner in watering all his plants. While the owner tries to find some movie tickets to ask her out, she ends up disappearing from the shop and is replaced by what appears to be an ominous banker. After noticing that his business is going under thanks to a new super store, the inventor ends up building a huge robot that’s able to manage all of the flower shop owner’s taxes and business documents — making him succeed and leaving the two of them time to finally get together! Check out the full ad below!

Speaking of incredible Super Bowl ads, you’re not going to want to miss Hyundai’s cute commercial. In their ad, a bunch of parents are upset that their kids’ soccer match falls on Super Bowl Sunday. Thankfully, a ref, driving a Hyundai Kona, starts dealing out red cards as fast as possible, ending the game early!

Meanwhile, an ad for Monster Products will tell its origin story and mention how Iggy Azalea inspired one of the brand’s co-creators to start the audio company. You can check out that ad during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Click here to see pics of the best Super Bowl performances of all-time!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the commercial? Was it one of your favorites as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!