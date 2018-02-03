Halle Berry ‘Livid’ At Ex-Manager Accused Of Sexual Harassment: He Used Me To ‘Lure’ In Women

Halle Berry’s former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by nine women and the actress took to Instagram to speak out.

Halle Berry, 51 , is not happy about her ex-manager Vincent Cirrincione, 70, after nine women, eight African Americans and one Asian American, came out accusing him of allegedly sexually harassing them and using Halle’s name as a way to get them to do what he wanted, according to The Washington Post. Halle took to her Instagram on Feb. 3 to post a statement about the accusations against Vincent and how he allegedly used her to do the hurtful things. “I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions,” the statement read. “I’m deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.” READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW.

The allegations that have negatively affected Halle revealed that Vincent used his power as a Hollywood manager, to demand sex. Three of the nine women said he would allegedly threaten to not represent them in the entertainment industry if they didn’t have sex with him. Another woman also claims that he allegedly masturbated in front of her during a meeting in his office and would take advantage of the fact that non-white women in Hollywood had a harder time getting roles, therefore, they would rely on for success.

After the allegations went public, Vincent released his own statement that admitted to pursuing sexual relationships with women but denied that he demanded sex in order to represent them. “We live in a time where men are being confronted with a very real opportunity to take responsibility for their actions,” his statement read. “I support this movement wholeheartedly. I have had female clients and employees my entire career in this industry. I have built a reputation for advancing the careers of women of color. I have had affairs while in committed relationships, ones I am now ashamed to say are coming to light and shading my past and my reputation. I can say without a doubt that I have never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone. I want to make it clear that not one of those relationships were anything but consensual.”

His statement also included an apology to the women accusing him of the indecent behavior. “I apologize to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them,” the statement continued. “I was under the impression I was living my life as a supportive man to women. It is with a heavy heart that I see now I was wrong.”

Three women out of the nine alleged victims went public with their identities. Stage actress Letha Remington, who worked with Vincent in 1993 and claims he started caressing her during a meeting, Tamika Lamison, who was also a stage actress and claims Vincent kissed her during an audition, and Peppur Chambers, who was involved in a burlesque group and also claims he tried to kiss her without her consent. Many of the other unidentified accusers revealed that they either stopped acting or took a break from it due to Vincent’s actions.

Although the shocking allegations were from quite a bit of women, Halle insists that Vincent never acted inappropriately toward her and she had never heard of such behavior from anyone until now. She did, however, end her business relationship with him as soon as she found out about one allegation made three years ago. “Over three years ago, a woman was on the radio saying that Halle Berry’s manager was her worst casting couch experience ever,” Halle told the Post. “That news literally stopped me in my tracks. I immediately confronted Vince about it, and he denied it completely. But even with his denial, something didn’t feel right in my spirit, and with the possibility that it could be true, I immediately ended our over-25-year relationship.”

