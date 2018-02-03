Gisele & Kids Support Tom Brady In Pic Before Super Bowl As She Trusts His Choice To Not Retire

Gisele Bundchen is standing by Tom Brady’s side as he excitingly prepares for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 and she believes in his choice to extend his career for as long as he can.

They’re cheering him on! Gisele Bundchen, 37, showed her husband Tom Brady, 40, some sweet pre-game support when she took to Instagram to post an adorable photo to help the football player get motivated for his big game with the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl on Feb. 4th! The champion team is playing against the Philadelphia Eagles and Tom’s model wife is already cheering him on. Gisele’s pic shows her and Tom hugging each other on the football field while he’s wearing his Patriots gear. Another pic posted on Tom’s Instagram account, shows Gisele and Tom again on the field but this time joined by a smiling group of some of their closest family and friends, including Tom’s 10-year-old son from his first marriage and his two children with Gisele, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5.

Tom’s happy family has to be a great source of inspiration for the skilled athlete! In addition to Gisele’s support of Tom’s big game, she has been supportive of his decision to not retire and believes it’s his choice on how much longer he wants to play football. “Gisele would never dream of telling Tom what he should or shouldn’t do career-wise, and vice versa,” a source close to Gisele EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When it comes to the subject of him retiring, Gisele trusts Tom completely to know when that time is right, and she firmly believes it is his decision to make, and his decision alone. Tom has zero intention of retiring right now, and why should he? He’s still at the absolute top of his game, he’s in peak physical condition, and he still has the drive and the thirst to play.”

Tom’s decision and Gisele’s support has little to do with financial gain and a lot to do with his passion for the sport. “It’s not like either of them need the money, or the fame, Tom wants to continue playing because right now he can think of nothing else he would rather do,” the source continued. “Tom is confident that he will know when the time is right for him to throw in the towel, and that isn’t this year—meanwhile, right now he’s focusing all of his energy into playing the game of his life tomorrow and making sure that the Pats destroy the Eagles!” It sounds like he’s ready to go!

Tom’s football history definitely proves he’s set and knows what he’s doing! He won the Super Bowl five times with the Patriots and was named with the prestigious honor of Super Bowl MVP four times. We can’t wait to see him in action while he tries to add another victory to his already long list to achievements!

