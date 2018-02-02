Super Bowl LII: The Underdogs From Philly Are Going To Crush The Patriots

When it’s all said and done this Sunday in Minneapolis, The Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl LII, will be heading to The City of Brotherly Love! I’m not delusional HLifers, I’m from Philly!

Super Bowl LII promises a battle between the New England Patriots and The Philadelphia Eagles. While most of America is caught up in the legendary mystique of The Patriots’ dynasty and Tom Brady retiring off into the sunset with his sixth title, make no mistake, the underdogs from Philly don’t give AF about none of that! BECAUSE THIS IS OUR YEAR! Honestly, I really don’t understand how anyone could doubt The Eagles at this point. When Carson Wentz‘s season ended back in December, every critic, commentator, and armchair QB wrote them off. They’re done!…They can’t do it without him!…Maybe next year….

Well, cheers to all the doubters! Philly proudly flips you the bird in one of the end zones at Bank Stadium. If you’re still wondering how is this team that everyone had underestimated is going to shock the world on Sunday, the winning recipe is really not that complex:

MENTAL INGREDIENTS — Doug Pederson and his elite coaching staff are phenomenal!

Eagles fans knows the history. Without bringing up the dark years of Chip Kelly, head coach Doug Pederson has earned the confidence and respect of his players. Under his leadership, The Eagles play as a team and not as selfish individuals. The word ‘different’ does’t even begin to explain how this coach is a perfect fit. Plus, back in the day as a player, Pederson once outsmarted Bill Belichick’s trickery. Bet money he’ll do it again Sunday.

SET A HIGH FIELD PRESSURE — “We all we got. We all we need.”

That’s not my motto or the city’s motto. That is the bond between the players this year. The Patriots have Tom Brady and The Eagles have back-up QB, Nick Foles. Yes, he’s the BACK-UP…and so what? Y’all notice that Foles outchea throwin’ dimes to his players these days?

Their Offense: Philly has the best offensive lines in the NFL. Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce, LeGarrette Blount, and Malcom Brown have been confident and fearless all season.

Their Defense: Fletcher Cox. Fletcher Cox. Fletcher Cox. This man has been collapsing the pocket of QBs all year. The Eagles have the league’s top-ranked rush defense and their ability to generate pressure on passing plays is going to be a big problem for New England. I don’t care how great Tom Brady is. On Sunday if he decides to test the likes of Patrick Robinson, Rodney Jenkins, Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham, his balls will get snatched. Those men have a combined 19 interceptions this year.

THE EAGLES FANS WILL SERVE — FLY EAGLES FLY!

Bet on this, Eagles fans are about to rock Bank Stadium on Sunday. I know that sounds corny and dramatic but honestly, derangement is what separates a Philly fan from everyone else. Philadelphia is the only city in America that deemed their fans so unruly and savage, officials created a makeshift courtroom and jail in their own venue to contain and punish (ticket) these fanatics, Eagles Court.

To be fair, America’s first capital city is not unique for having football fans who can be a little on the rough side. But Eagles fans are so notorious that any incident can quickly escalate from an exchange of words to a full scale brawl. They’re not even scared to fight the cops!

On any regular game day, the only thing that an Eagles fan will put more energy into than causing mayhem, is screaming their heart and soul out for the 11 men on the field. The naysayers are still yappin’ that it’s going to be tough for Philly to win on the road. Ummm…This ain’t no regular Sunday! Y’all think that 1,200 miles and seats that cost the first year of college tuition are going to stop Eagles fans?

Right now, countless green caravans are gassing up to make the trek. TSA agents are arguing with people why their Cheesesteaks can’t go thru security. But come Sunday when those Bird fans make their decent, it’s going to sound like an Eagles are playing at home. Again, all that is pretty corny and dramatic but the fans are going to be the X-factor in this game.

Celebrity fans are hyped as well. Philly born and raised hardcore fans like Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Kobe Bryant and Amber Rose have been showing love. And for some extra Ju-Ju, Philly’s own P!ink will perform the National Anthem before kick-off.

That’s how we’re going to do this. I’m so excited for my home town, for all who bleed green and for this particular band of players!

It has been a strange year in the NFL. For a a while, I seriously thought about the participating in the boycotts. But I decided to support these sons-of-bitches instead. They stand for something too. Much respect to so many of the players who backed up one and another in very public and personal ways.

I’ll be screaming at my TV wishing them the very best! And if your wondering what the hell we crazy Eagles fans are singing…

Fly, Eagles Fly!

On The Road To Victory! (Fight! Fight! Fight!)

Fight, Eagles fight!

Score a touchdown 1, 2, 3! (1! 2! 3!)

Hit ’em low!

Hit ’em high!

And watch our Eagles fly!

Fly, Eagles Fly!

On The Road To Victory!

E-A-G-L-E-S!

Eagles!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!