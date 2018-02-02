Miranda Vee: 5 Facts On The Model Accusing Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Dad Of Raping Her

Model Miranda Vee is making headlines after claiming Mohamed Hadid allegedly date raped her a few years back. Here’s what you to need to know about her.

On Feb. 1, model Miranda Vee, 23, shocked the world when she accused Mohamed Hadid, 69, of sexual assault. Miranda claims the incident took place at the Guess headquarters where she was allegedly harassed by both Mohamed and Guess CEO Paul Marciano. In her statement, which was posted to her Instagram account, she explains that she tried to speak out about the incident, but was forced into signing a non-disclosure agreement. Also in her post, Miranda thanks Kate Upton, who also recently claimed to have been assaulted by Paul, for encouraging her to share her “truth.” Mohamed, who is the father of model daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid, has denied the accusations by telling TMZ, “When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her.” For those of you who aren’t familiar with Miranda, continue reading below!

She lives in New York City. Known for being a model, Miranda currently lives in New York, but frequently travels to Paris and LA for work. Miranda founded her own media company. Her company, Miranda Vee Media LLC, provides brand and product awareness services that help people build their presence on social media. She’s 23-years-old. She celebrated her 23rd birthday on Jan. 8. She posted a pic of herself with chic pink balloons to Instagram captioned, “I was actually really annoyed in this picture because the balloons wouldn’t stay still. Thank you to everyone who made my birthday special.” She’s really good at taking selfies. It looks like Kim Kardashian, 37, has some competition as Miranda is also a bit of a selfie queen herself. She even has some NSFW pics! She frequently models lingerie and undergarments. On her Instagram, Miranda can be seen in sexy black lace sets, white one pieces, and thongs!

