Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Look More In Love Than Ever For Romantic Music Video

Out of all his music videos, Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man In The Woods’ might be his favorite – thanks to his co-star. Jessica Biel joined her man for a romantic scene that shows how much these two are in love.

Justin Timberlake, 37, dropped the music video for “Man In The Woods” on Feb. 1, and forget about bringing sexy back. Justin was bring sexy lumberjack back, as the “Trolls” star danced through the woods, climbed up trees and went zip-lining in a red flannel and blue jeans, as if he just came out of an episode of Ax Men. Clearly, the look was doing something for Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, 35. When The Sinner star joins him for a dance in the middle of the video, she has stars in her eyes for him. It’s so sweet to see these two together. Yes, this may be a scripted scene, but it’s obvious from watching that these two are so in love!

After a bit of dancing and a scene that featured an all-Justin Timberlake doo-wop group (including one singing baritone) Justin and Jessica link arm in arm before skipping out to the woods. Awww. That’s so adorable! It’s almost as adorable as Jessica’s birthday message to Justin on the 31st. “Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1.”

It seems Justin’s all about that country outdoorsman realness with this new album. Granted, with a title like Man In The Woods, many were expecting Justin’s album to have more of a Nashville sound. Instead, it’s pretty much classic Justin Timberlake. Though, he did recruit Chris Stapleton for his track, “Say Something,” and the country music superstar appeared in the music video for the song.

While it’s possible that Justin will share the spotlight when he plays the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show, there’s also a good chance that he takes this time to shine on his own. When Justin was picked to play the Super Bowl 52 extravaganza, a lot of people seemed a bit…disappointed…with the pick, and he heard his haters. Justin, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, will give “110% and that…he plans to prove everyone wrong and make all the detractors eat their words!”

What do you think of Justin’s “Man Of The Woods” music video, HollywoodLifers?