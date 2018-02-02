Travis Scott Ditching Pregnant Kylie Jenner On Super Bowl Weekend With 2 Shows In 1 Night

Poor Kylie Jenner! The reality star will be left pregnant and alone AGAIN this weekend, as Travis Scott will be on the road once again. Will he even be there for the baby’s birth!?

Travis Scott is going to be one busy guy on Super Bowl weekend! He has TWO shows in the SAME night…in two different states! First, the rapper will play a Super Bowl gig at about midnight in Minnesota on Feb. 3. Immediately after, he’ll jet over to Las Vegas for a second show. Travis is apparently a hot commodity for the Minneapolis show, as the event’s promoter reportedly spent $50,000 to make sure a private jet will take him from city to city so he can make both concerts on-time, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Travis’ pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 20, will be at home in California, just weeks away from giving birth. FOR MORE ON KYLIE’S PREGNANCY, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

It’s a pattern we’ve seen throughout Kylie’s pregnancy: Travis has been on the road for most of the time Kylie’s been carrying hi baby, and they haven’t spent much time together. Instead, Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, has reportedly been by her side as she’s taken online Lamaze classes and done everything else she’s needed to to prepare for giving birth. Travis has spent a good amount of time in Los Angeles over the last few weeks, but because Kylie has continued to keep such a low profile, it’s unclear if they’ve been spending a significant about of time together or not.

Kylie has not even publicly confirmed her pregnancy yet, but our sources say she’s due to have the baby this month. Unfortunately, things may not get better for her and Travis once the baby is born — HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that they’re already disagreeing over how to raise their little girl, and it’s left the reality star very worried about what will happen when the baby arrives. Yikes!

