Paralympian Lauren Woolstencroft Defies The Odds In Toyota’s Touching Super Bowl Ad

With the Winter Olympics kicking off soon, Toyota’s getting into the spirit during the Super Bowl. The car’s running three ads, one of which celebrates the triumph of gold medal skier Lauren Woolstencroft.

The last thing you should ever do is tell Lauren Woolstencroft the odds. The 36-year-old Canadian was born missing her left arm below the elbow and both legs below the knee. Yet, as shown in one of Toyota’s three Super Bowl 52 commercials, she overcame the “impossible” odds to not just become an alpine skier, but become one of the best in the world. Lauren is a multi-gold medalist at the Paralympic Games, and her determination to do what no one thought possible is at the heart of Toyota’s new campaign.

“Good Odds” is part of Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” campaign, its first-ever global brand campaign, according to AdWeek. Toyota plans two more spots – “Our Team,” a spot that will illustrate “how people from diverse backgrounds unite to celebrate the spirit of what brings them together, their shared passion of sports.” The third one will be an inspirational spot entitled “Mobility Anthem.”

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for our team at Toyota to share messages of unity, friendship, diversity and perseverance,” Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement about the ads. “With the Super Bowl and the Olympics just days apart on NBC, we’re excited to join fans’ enthusiasm for these two world-class events and connect with them by sharing meaningful and inspiring TV spots.” With three of them set to air during the NFL championship game, Toyota will have a good shot at raising some spirits with Lauren’s incredible story.

“If I could describe my journey in the Paralympic Games in one word, I would say determination,” said Lauren Woolstencroft, the 8 x gold medalist Para-alpine skier featured in “Good Odds.” “It’s been a wonderful experience partnering with Toyota on this global platform to tell my story of overcoming odds. I hope that my story encourages and inspires others around the world to pursue their passions, and reach for their own personal best.”

