‘Bachelor’s Bekah Reported Missing By Her Mom While On Show: See Her Hilarious Response

‘The Bachelor’s Bekah M. was reported as a missing person by her mom until a fan realized she was safe and sound on the ABC reality show.



While Bekah Martinez has been competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s love for weeks now on The Bachelor, authorities have been looking for her ever since her mom reported her missing back on Nov. 18. The adorable 22-year-old contestant apparently didn’t check in after going to work on a pot farm and her worried mother contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and filed a missing persons report. On Feb. 1, the North Coast Journal wrote a cover story about the “Humboldt 35,” showing all of the faces of people reported missing in the county. One of the pics showed Bekah’s driver’s license shot where she was rocking some crazy peacock feather earrings.

In the photo she’s got the same youthful face and short hair that she does on The Bachelor, so it was impossible not to see that it was definitely Bachelor Bekah’s face among the other mission persons who ranged from age 1 through 94. An eagle-eyed reader saw her photo in the story and alerted the paper that Bekah could currently be found looking for love on the ABC reality show. She’s since been removed from the missing persons list.

The perky brunette took to Twitter to remind her mother why she never called her back! “‘MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??'” she hilariously wrote on Feb. 2. after the story broke that she was considered a missing person. Bekah also joked that the “scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted.” Yeah, we told ya about those feathery earrings.

She outdid herself on her Instagram account by showing a pic milk carton with her face on it and all of the details of her last known whereabouts, as she was last see with the “kissing bandit” Arie. “Found myself, quite literally, on this season of The Bachelor. PSA: always call your mom back,” she captioned the photo. At least she’s getting a good laugh out of all of this. As well as a good lesson in staying in contact with her family!

