Is Spice Girls Reunion Really Happening? They Were All Caught Arriving At Geri Halliwell’s Home

Are the Spice Girls reuniting?! Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham were ALL spotted at Geri Halliwell’s house and we’re FREAKING OUT.

Will 2018 be the year the Spice Girls finally reunite?! Mel B, 42, and Melanie C, 44, Emma Bunton, 42, and Victoria Beckham, 43, were all photographed arriving at Geri Halliwell‘s London home on Feb. 2! The group was then joined by manager Simon Fuller, 57, and security staff were seen delivering lunch to the house so you KNOW it’s serious. The meet-up came one day after The Sun reported that Scary Spice was flying from LA for a secret meeting with the entire group. Victoria even made the meeting Instagram official when she posted a pic of the entire gang with the caption, “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x.” Emma posted the same pic with a caption that said, “the future is looking spicy!” Eek! It’s happening, you guys! See the photos of the Spice Girls showing up at Ginger Spice’s house below!

The girl group haven’t been spotted all together since they attended the musical “Viva Forever!” in Dec. 2012. Earlier that year, they epically came together to perform at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in London. But fans haven’t been expecting a true reunion since Posh has been delaying any hopes of bringing the band back together. But it looks like she signed off on it this time around — after being reassured that she wouldn’t need to sing. “But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year,” a source close to the band told The Sun. “It’s very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn’t go back.”

The band are reportedly considering TV projects in China, a television talent show, endorsement deals, and a greatest hits compilation. “Victoria and Geri agreed it would be impossible to be part of a fully-fledged tour because of family and business commitments,” the source added. “Now that she’s a top designer Victoria is concerned about singing but she wants to make money to pump back into her business.” At this point, we’ll take anything we can get as long as all of the Spice Girls will be involved! Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go listen to “Wannabe” on repeat.

