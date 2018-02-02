New Pic
Scott Disick Spotted Flirting With Pretty Blonde In Club: Forgetting Sofia Richie?

Scott Disick
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* 19 year old model, Sofia Richie allegedly appears to be seen drinking what may be red wine while on a double date with Scott Disick at Tosconova restaurant in Calabasas. A different angle on the table also shows that there were four glasses of a dark red drink on the table, one for each person. The said glasses on the table were clearly a much larger than the water glasses and each contained a drink. In California, Sofia will need to wait another three years before she can legally drink, or smoke. Luckily Scott, who enjoyed a glass, was smart to let his bodyguard take the wheel of his Mercedes SUV as they exited the parking lot. Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Trouble in paradise? Scott Disick was spotted chatting up a mystery blonde at a Toronto club on Feb. 1! And, his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, was nowhere to be found!

Do you know that old saying, “A picture tells a thousand words”? — Well, THIS photo may tell a story about relationship troubles. Scott Disick, 44, was spotted getting chatty with a gorgeous mystery blonde in the VIP section of the Concierge Club in Toronto late Thursday night, February 1. Scott and the woman — who donned long straight locks and a black plunging top — were reportedly spotted drinking and laughing together while they partied the night away. Scott was in attendance at the event to celebrate the five year anniversary of The Concierge Club at The Globe and Mail Centre. He was joined by his best friend artist, Alec Monopoly.

Scott’s recent encounter with the unidentified blonde begs the question, where was his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie? The drinking age in Canada is 18, so the model could have made her way into the club. However, she was nowhere in sight. Is there trouble in paradise?

While there’s no other indication that Sofia and Scott are on the rocks, this recent photo could serve as a tool to ruffle some feathers, specifically Sofia’s. When Scott was at the club event, Sofia was “away” in Tuscan, Arizona at a luxury resort, according to Daily Mail. On the same day Scott was partying, Sofia posted a bikini photo, alone, at the resort.

Scott and Sofia were most recently photographed out on a lunch date at Sugarfish in Calabasas, CA on January 30; A spot in his ex, Kourtney Kardashian‘s home turf, where she’s usually seen dining at.

The couple — who has a 15-year age difference — have been inseparable ever since they were first romantically linked in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sofia and Scott will last?