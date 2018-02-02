Piers Morgan Tweets Cartoon Image Of Him Eating Donald Trump’s A** & Twitter Goes Wild

Piers Morgan tweeted a graphic cartoon picture of himself kissing Donald Trump’s butt, and Twitter was absolutely shook! Check out the NSFW image here!

Get ready for your jaw to hit the floor like it’s never done before. Piers Morgan, 52, decided to tweet a cartoon image of him eating Donald Trump‘s ass a total of four times on his account, and Twitter is naturally having a field day as a result. The first time he shared the pic, which originally appeared on BBC Two’s The Mash Report segment, Piers wrote, “Amusing though this image may be to many people, can you imagine the BBC broadcasting it if the President was Hillary Clinton or the interviewer was a woman?” The following time he shared — we repeat — a graphic cartoon image of himself eating Trump’s butt, he added, “The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage. Why the double standard?”

Having already twice shared the two-dimensional pic you won’t ever get out of your head, Piers decided he wasn’t done dooming your mental imagery forever. He posted the pic a third time, writing, “If the BBC broadcast an image like this after a female journalist interviewed @ theresa_may – all hell would break loose & people would be fired. Gender equality shouldn’t just apply to pay – should it?” As of this post, Piers has tweeted the animated depiction of him kissing Trump’s exposed butt a fourth time. Needless to say, Twitter had some thoughts about Piers’ relentless, unstopping tweets — like wondering what his publicist is thinking right now. For instance, Ricky Gervais, 56, joked, “I’ve seen this picture retweeted thousands of times now with absolutely no credit to the photographer.” Check out the cartoon and Twitter’s best reactions below!

Time will tell if Trump responds to this now viral cartoon image. Click here to see pics and memes of Trump’s “Covfefe” gaffe!

@piersmorgan I've seen this picture retweeted thousands of times now with absolutely no credit to the photographer. pic.twitter.com/eupa2v77kt — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 2, 2018

publicist: just stop tweeting the image of u eating donald trump's ass, this will go away on its own in a day piers morgan: i'll post it one more time just to be safe — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) February 2, 2018

Piers Morgan has been brown nosing Trump for about two years now, I've never seen a more accurate pic — Ka (@kingofkgn) February 3, 2018

Piers Morgan saw his shadow so that means six more weeks of eatin’ da booty. — brandon (@brandojerg) February 3, 2018

https://twitter.com/MikeRBlackman/status/959607033820409856

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Piers’ cartoon that he shared? Do you think it crosses the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!