Melania & Ivanka Trump Tweet About Black History Month & The Internet Has A LOT To Say About It

Melania & Ivanka Trump tried to comment on Black History Month on Twitter, but some felt they were ignoring President Trump’s agenda. Read all the replies here!

Melania Trump, 47, and Ivanka Trump, 36, both tweeted about the beginning of Black History Month, despite their respective husband and father President Donald Trump, 71, not doing so, and Twitter absolutely roasted their messages as a result. In a criticized tweet, Ivanka wrote, “During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom — and we resolve to continue to bring greater, equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background.” While many were quick to critique her use of the word “sojourner,” which means someone who only resides temporarily in a place, others called her out for her father’s links to and comments about the Alt-Right and her complicity in his administration. And some felt that Black History Month isn’t supposed to be about “all Americans.” Meanwhile, Melania wrote, “Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth. Let this be a time to come together in a celebration of diversity.” To which, one Twitter user replied, “Have you met your husband?” Check out all the epic responses to their tweets below!

We reported earlier how Stephen Colbert, 53, slammed Trump’s State of the Union address on his Late Show program. Using footage from his 2017 address to Congress and audio, the late-night writers were able to make Trump say things like, “The state of our union is a mess. I believe strongly in lying, and lying, and lying,” and “I gave a lot of money to a porn star.”

In his actual 2018 State of the Union address, Trump shaded NFL players who have decided to protest systemic racism. While praising Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old who placed 40,000 flags of veterans, Trump said, “Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance and why we proudly stand for the national anthem.” Click here to see look-alike pics of Ivanka and Stormy Daniels!

Irony is dead. — Joe Papp (@joepabike) February 1, 2018

Maybe tag your father, I don't think he knows… "[white supremacists] are very fine people" — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) February 1, 2018

Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her? Plus, did she use "sojourners" in the correct context 🤔 — Sonya 🌻❄♊🍷🌊 (@suiteplat) February 1, 2018

Lady, you and your family, particularly your father, @POTUS hardly have a proven track record of success with “freedom for All Americans”, let alone African-Americans. You tried it though. #LivingInAnAlternativeReality — Aisha Heath (@aisha_oni) February 2, 2018

And she has NO idea what the word "sojourner" means, clearly. A sojourner is a person who resides temporarily in a place. I have two more words for @IvankaTrump to learn: hypocrisy and racism. — (((Amy Selwyn))) (@amyselwyn) February 2, 2018

Great represention there for the black community. Full Marks! pic.twitter.com/egFvChS13P — Winter has come!….🇨🇦 (@DonteDahOne) February 2, 2018

Have you met your husband? — Matt (@Vanalli) February 2, 2018

Melania this would mean more if Stephen Miller wasn't working for your husband. — Toby Nelson (@PugMafia66) February 1, 2018

