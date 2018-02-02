Matt Damon Shares His Super Bowl Plans To Cheer On The Patriots With Pal Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are outspoken Tom Brady fanboys and New England Patriots supporters. While they won’t be watching the game in Minneapolis this weekend, Matt shared what they plan to do!

You won’t be catching Matt Damon at the Super Bowl this year, but you will be seeing him in the Stella Artois commercial spot during the big game! No, he won’t be able to be in Minneapolis, MN to support his number one team, the New England Patriots, in their tenth Super Bowl appearance, but he will be right where he was last year when the Pats came back to win the game. “Last year, I was in my living room, and that was pretty lucky, so this if the Patriots make it, I’ll probably be in my living room again, I would assume,” Matt shared at a discussion in support of Water.org‘s partnership with Stella Artois. “Last year it went from the worst Super Bowl party of my life to the best one. Ben Affleck and I were in the corner, literally not talking to anybody, and then we were just jumping for joy. Last year was pretty darn good.”

The longtime friends, Matt and Ben, paired up with their man-crush Tom Brady for a charity campaign just in September 2016, to show their undying love and support for the Pats. To benefit Affleck’s Eastern Congo Initiative, Damon’s Water.org and Brady’s TB12 Foundation, Matt and Ben got into a heated argument over who was closer with the New England Pats quarterback, while explaining the details of their campaign, which included hanging out with the three guys. While we’re not really sure, even today, who is better friends with Tom, Matt revealed that he thinks the QB is truly God-like, especially when referring to Super Bowl’s past. “I thought that comeback against Seattle three years ago was one of the top of all comebacks against the greatest defense ever they were saying, and you know he [Tom Brady] came down, and scored twice on them, when he had to,” Matt told the crowd at the Stella Artois/Water.org event. “By he, you know who I’m talking about. It’s with a capital H!”

The actor went on to joke, “I don’t have any Super Bowl traditions. I went to Jimmy Kimmel‘s house a few years ago and he threw me out. So, then I watched it at my house. I don’t know if that’s a tradition.” Well, we’re hoping for a Pats victory for you, Matt!

HollywoodLifers, be on the look out for Matt Damon’s commercial during the Super Bowl, that tells you how you can help supply water to those living in developing parts of the world, buy purchasing a case of Stella Artois! From January 15 until April 15 of this year, every purchase of a Stella Artois 12-pack (both bottles and cans, including Stella Artois Cidre) will help Water.org provide 12 months of clean water for one person in the developing world, and don’t worry — for those watching the game at a bar, the purchase of one pint or bottle of Stella Artois will help provide one month of clean water. Plus, just like in years past, in 2018 every purchase of a Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice will help provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world.