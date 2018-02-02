Madison Beer Proclaims She’s Totally ‘In Love’ With Boyfriend Zack Bia On Sexy New Track

Buh-bye, Jack Gilinsky. Madison Beer has fully moved on with her new BF Zack Bia, and she’s proved it by dedicating a song to him on her new EP! Hear ‘Teenager in Love.’

Madison Beer and Zack Bia are going strong! Madison, 18, dropped her new EP As She Pleases on Feb. 2, and Zack has confirmed that the sweet song “Teenager in Love” is about him. Listen to it above, then see his adorable comment about the track!

“You make me feel like a teenager in love,” Madison croons on the track, “And you make me feel like I’ll be forever young.” The song itself features cool lilting, vintage vibes, but it’s the lyrics that have us really swooning! Aww.

Zack commented on Madison’s Instagram post about the song on Jan. 30, cheekily confirming that she wrote it with him in mind. In case you missed it, following Madison’s explosive split from former Vine star Jack Gilinsky, 21, Zack shared a photo of him and the singer looking cozy on social media Nov. 24. The two were then spotted hanging out in December 2017! Check out more pics of Zack and Madison in the gallery, attached.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Teenager in Love:”

You make me feel like a teenager in love

You make me feel like a teenager in love You call me Queen

You’re in ripped jeans

And you just pulled up to a love song

Hearts in my eyes

Strawberry skies

Beat up Corvettes smelling of cigarettes

But time keeps on slipping

