Kylie Jenner: Get Ready For Life As A Single Mom, Travis Scott Isn’t Stepping Up

Kylie Jenner, I’m sure you’ve been hoping against hope that Travis Scott would come to his senses & devote himself to you & your unborn baby. But with just days to go, he isn’t going to undergo a makeover.

Kylie Jenner — unfortunately, what you see is what you’re going to get — an absentee partner and parent for your baby. Travis Scott hasn’t been there for you during the long months of your pregnancy and no doubt, he won’t be changing now. For months, he was touring for work — and that’s certainly a legitimate reason to not be attached at your hip. But now, he’s jetting off this weekend, to Minneapolis and Las Vegas for Super Bowl gigs, even though you could have your baby any day now. I’m sure that it’s hard for Travis, 25, to turn down large paychecks, when he’s in his prime money-earning years, but having his first child should also be a very special time for him. Yet, by all reports, he’s really let you down in terms of being a supportive boyfriend, pretty much ever since you got pregnant last June.

You had only been going out for a couple of months when you got the surprise of your life — discovering that you were pregnant. While Travis was reportedly excited at first, he grew distant as he took to the road for months on a concert tour. Now we hear that you are “beginning to wonder if becoming pregnant with Travis’s baby is the biggest mistake” of your life, a source close to you, told Hollywoodlife.com, exclusively. You’re hoping that Travis will ultimately step up and throw himself into being a wonderful and involved father, but you have your doubts. And you should. If Travis really wanted to be an equal parent to your baby, he’d have been burning up your phone, calling, texting and Facetiming, no matter where he was. Instead, you’ve been decorating your nursery and baby-proofing your home, all on your own or with the help of your mom, Kris, sisters and best friend, Jordyn Woods. It’s Jordyn who reportedly is the one taking Lamaze classes to prepare for the birth with you, not Travis.

Even if Travis was on tour, he could have been avidly in touch, and even since he returned to LA earlier this month, “Kylie has no idea what he is up to when they’re not together,” and insider told HollywoodLife.com. Not exactly the kind of trusting, sharing relationship you had hoped to have with Travis, even if your relationship was no longer a hot and heavy romance.

The bottom line is Kylie — Travis is only 25. He’s young and clearly we wasn’t ready to be a father. He wasn’t even ready to be in a committed relationship. And, you’re very young, too — just 20. But, you ARE going to be the responsible one here. Despite your disappointments, you are excited about your baby and determined to be a wonderful and devoted mom. We have no doubt you will be. You were always terrific with King Cairo when you and Tyga were together. And, speaking of Tyga, we hear he’s desperate to be back with you and even wants to help you raise your baby.

However, Kylie, forget about Tyga for now. The last thing you need is another romantic complication. Instead, focus on how you will make your life work as a single mom. Accept that you won’t be able to count on Travis for anything, and luckily, you don’t need him for any financial support. Surround yourself with emotional support from family and close friends. Do hire a nanny; you’ll need the help. Hire a night nurse for as many months as you need. You don’t want to get physically exhausted with a newborn. You need to keep your emotional strength up. If Travis surprises you and suddenly materializes as an involved dad… well, fantastic. But don’t hold your breath.

Remember, that ultimately, it will be Travis Scott’s great loss if he doesn’t have a relationship with his child. One day, he will regret it.

Good luck, Kylie! You will be a great mom. HollywoodLife & your fans are sure of that!