Kris Jenner’s ‘Fears’ For Kendall In Modeling Industry Resurface Amid Guess Sexual Harassment Scandal

Before Kendall Jenner was a supermodel sought after by the biggest designers in the world, she was just a girl with dreams of walking the runway. She had her doting mom/momager, Kris Jenner, by her side the entire time to make sure nothing bad happened to her when she started out in the fashion industry. “Kris was well aware that there were predators in the modeling industry when Kendall started her career,” a source close to the momager told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “and she had major fears of Kendall getting taken advantage of in some way.” Now, with GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano being accused of sexual harassment by model/actress Kate Upton, Kris’ shackles are raising again. Could Kendall be next?

“Kris stuck to Kendall like velcro for the first couple of years,” the source said. “She went to every casting, every meeting, every photo shoot, as well as all the fittings and runway shows. She put everything on hold to go overseas with Kendall whenever she had to go. It wasn’t until Kris saw that Kendall was established and comfortable and safe that she stepped back.” Kendall’s all grown up and a force to be reckoned with in the industry, but Kris is still trying to shake the feeling that she needs to protect her.

Kate revealed that the GUESS co-founder was her #MeToo on Twitter and Instagram, claiming that he sexually and emotionally harassed her. New GUESS Girl Jennifer Lopez told HollywoodLife.com in a statement that: “My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

