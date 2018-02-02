Kylie Jenner’s So Insistent On Staying Private, She’s Making Her Mom Do Her Lip Kit Promo For Her

Kylie Jenner does not plan on hopping back in to the spotlight anytime soon, even if that means she’ll have to take a step back from her business obligations!

At this point, we should all give up on spotting a pregnant Kylie Jenner, 20. After hiding out for months, Kylie is taking it one step further by having “momager” Kris Jenner, 62, take over her lip kit promotion. On Feb. 2, Kris took to Instagram to share an update on Kylie Cosmetics’ newest product. “So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!! Poise K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary,” Kris said about the makeup line’s new gloss that also comes in matte and velvet textures. Kylie, however, did not post anything about the launch, in fact, her last post that had to do anything with her makeup brand was on Dec. 13.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kylie had someone step in for her. Back in December, Kylie’s bff Jordyn Woods, 20, accepted the “Newsmaker of the Year” award on her behalf at Women’s Wear Daily’s annual Beauty Inc. Awards. “@KylieJenner only 20 years old and have already built such a respectable name in beauty! I couldn’t be a more proud best friend but not only that a fan. Your work ethic and dedication to your brand is motivational. This is only the very beginning,” Jordyn said in an Instagram post on Dec. 7.

While hiding out, Kylie has been very busy. The mom to be, who’s expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, is in full nesting mode. Not only has she had a crib delivered to her home, but she’s in the process of looking for a new mansion where she can be in complete and total isolation with her baby. It’s clear she’s taking being a mom very serious, and we couldn’t be happier for her!

