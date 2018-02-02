Kevin Hart Nearly Gets Hit By A Train In Wild New Video: Watch Him Freak Out

Kevin Hart almost got killed when he chatted up paparazzi on rail tracks as a train came barreling towards them. We’ve got the wild video.

Here’s a lesson in being aware of your surroundings. Comedian Kevin Hart, 38, was happily chatting up paparazzi while standing on some train tracks in downtown Minneapolis. Yeah, not the best place for an interview. His back was turned so that he didn’t see that a moving train was heading his way and the shutterbugs seemed pretty oblivious to it as well. Fortunately the locomotive blew a loud whistle that got their attention in a big way. They all jumped off the tracks and narrowly escaped getting mowed over. The close call was caught on video and so scary for everyone involved.

Everything started off uneventfully as a TMZ cameraman and other paps caught up to him on Feb. 2 as he was leaving a downtown restaurant on Feb. 2, as he’s in the chilly Minneapolis for the upcoming Super Bowl. Kevin was asked about a possible reboot of the TV sitcom Martin and he said that it would be “dope” and that Martin Lawrence is a “legend” as he did a walk and talk with the cameras on his way to an awaiting SUV. He got so caught up into what a great idea it was that he stopped right on the tracks of an oncoming train to continue the discussion. Thank goodness the conductor blew the horn to let them know they about to get hit!

Oh man, that was a serious close call! Kevin’s bodyguards threw him off the tracks and into his ride and just seconds later the train came roaring past. The comedian was outta there right away, but the remaining paparazzi could be heard yelling what a crazy moment that was, nearly getting taken out by a train along with one of Hollywood’s hottest stars. At least Kevin survived unscathed and probably has a great new tale to add to his standup routine about how gushing over Martin Lawrence nearly cost him his life!

