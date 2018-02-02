Justin Timberlake Officially Makes His Epic Comeback With ‘Man Of The Woods’ — Stream It Here

Justin Timberlake has dropped the long-awaited followup to 2013’s ‘The 20/20 Experience.’ So does it measure up? Stream ‘Man of the Woods’ now and find out!

Justin Timberlake, 37, is having quite the week! He celebrated his birthday on Jan. 31, released his new album today, Feb. 2, and will be performing at the biggest game of the year this weekend! But before you tune into the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Feb. 4, be sure to prepare by streaming his new album Man of the Woods below.

The record, which JT has called “the most introspective album [I’ve] made,” features a little production help from Pharrell, and vocals from Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton. While fans got to hear “Filthy,” “Supplies” and “Say Something” ahead of the album’s release, nothing could have prepared us for the whole enchilada!

“I really just went out to Los Angeles to write songs with him,” Chris Stapleton, who also wrote the Alicia Keys collaboration “Morning Light,” told Billboard at the Grammys of working with JT. “It’s a very fluid process with him, there’s a lot going on. That was one of those things where there wasn’t necessarily a plan. He was like ‘All right, you hop in there and take a verse,’ and I’m like, ‘You want me to do what?’…It came out great. I had a blast with him, he’s a great creative force and one of those guys that if you get a chance to work with him, you should.”

