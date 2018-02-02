Justin Bieber Worried For Selena Gomez’s Health — Doting On Her & Urging Her To Slow Down

Selena Gomez is in good hands after taking some time off to focus on self care. Justin Bieber’s right by her side, doing everything possible to make sure she stays healthy!

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been doting on her and making sure she has everything she needs all the time. He cares very much for Selena and is doing his best to make sure she does not overwork or stress herself out with too much unnecessary drama.” After girlfriend Selena Gomez , 25, reportedly completed a two-week stint at a treatment center for anxiety and depression-related issues Justin Bieber ‘s doing everything in his power to ensure that she’s safe, happy, and healthy. “Selena’s health is still very much a concern for her and for Justin,” a source close to the “Fetish” singer toldEXCLUSIVELY. “He has been doting on her and making sure she has everything she needs all the time. He cares very much for Selena and is doing his best to make sure she does not overwork or stress herself out with too much unnecessary drama.”

That’s so sweet! Selena’s dealt with some major issues over the past year, including receiving a kidney transplant, breaking up with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd , and having a falling out with her mother, Mandy Teefey , after getting back together with Justin. It’s a lot for anyone to handle, especially someone who struggles with anxiety and depression. Justin’s worried, the source said, that Selena’s workaholic lifestyle is also going to make things worse.

“Selena has been hard at work in the studio, putting the finishing touches on her next album and some new songs she hopes to release soon,” the source told us. “But Justin fears with acting, producing, and singing, Selena is overworked and putting her health at risk. He has been encouraging her to slow down, work on her spirituality and even take up a new creative hobby like painting or sculpting. Justin fears that between work and tension from a rocky relationship with her mother, that Selena does not take enough time to relax and enjoy life. He wants her to slow down and take better care of herself so she does not put her health in danger.”

