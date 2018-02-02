If you’ve come down with a case of cabin fever, Jennifer Lopez’s new bop ‘Us’ is just what the doctor ordered. It’ll get you off the couch and onto the dance floor in no time!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has teamed up with EDM superstars Poo Bear and Skrillex for her new track “Us,” and it’s already a frontrunner for one of the catchiest songs of 2018. Listen to the total jam above!

“I’m right here,” JLo croons on the romantic track, adding, “Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming/Could you be the one without a doubt?” Singing about her beau Alex Rodriguez, 42, perhaps? Considering the two are head over heels for each other, there’s a pretty good chance she had him in mind. So sweet!

Finally, JLo told fans that they can expect a performance of the new song at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert on Feb. 3, airing from NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN ahead of the Super Bowl. Be sure to tune in!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Us:”

Feelin’ you go on and touch my love

Throwing it now, here you go, catch up

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?) Could it be us?

Could it be us?

Could it be us? (Could it be us?)

