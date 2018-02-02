Jennifer Aniston Says A ‘Friends’ Reunion May Actually Happen: ‘Anything Is A Possibility’

Is a ‘Friends’ reunion finally happening? Watch what Jennifer Aniston had to say about the prospect of bringing the gang back together here!

Jennifer Aniston, 48, just blew our minds, Unagi-style! While on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Jen said a Friends reunion was actually possible, although not in the most definitive way Central Perk fans might want, we’ll admit. After Ellen DeGeneres, 60, asked her, “Is [a reunion] even in the realm of possibility?” Jennifer replied, “Anything is a possibility, Ellen… Anything. Right? I mean, George Clooney got married.” Whoa, whoa, whoa. You know what falls into the category of literally anything? Um, a Friends reunion, that’s what! Time will tell whether or not Jen will have to pivot around this statement and deny the actual possibility of a Friends reunion. But for now, all we can do is just wait and see — at least the mere notion of a reunion is not an impossibility. Check out Jen’s entire interview above!

This news comes on the heels of Lisa Kudrow‘s recent interview with Conan O’Brien, 54, in which she said that “something should be done” in terms of rebooting Friends. You know what that something could be? A Friends reunion. While she added that she didn’t know what specifically they’d do to “reboot” the show, this is also another instance of a Friends star not ruling out a reunion of some shape or form.

We reported earlier how a fan-made trailer for a Friends movie made the rounds on the web, and judging by the 9 million viewers who watched, the demand for a reunion, a reboot or a movie is very, very high. Click here to see pics of Jennifer’s sexiest looks on the red carpet!

