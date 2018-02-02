Iggy Azalea & Quavo Are Looking For A ‘Savior’ — Listen To Sexy New Track

Iggy Azalea is back! The sassy Aussie has teamed up with Quavo for a new track called ‘Savior,’ and it’s absolute fire. Listen to it here!

Iggy Azalea, 27, has recruited Quavo, 26, for her comeback track, and it’s a bop. The catchy track is expected to appear on Iggy’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Surviving The Summer, and this taste of Iggy’s next era has us beyond hyped. Watch the lyric video above!

Iggy has been through quite a lot since she dropped her debut album The New Classic in 2014. Her headlining Great Escape Tour was canceled in 2015, and her second album, previously titled Digital Distortion, has been delayed more times than we can count. Meanwhile, Iggy confirmed in 2016 that her ex-fiance Nick Young cheated on her, and needless to say, that relationship did not have a happy ending. Long story short: she’s going to have plenty to talk about on Surviving The Summer. See more of Iggy’s hottest photos here.

Finally, there’s also an official video for “Savior” on the way, so keep an eye out! In the meantime, check out the lyric visual and listen to the new track above. Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can’t find my baby

Things gettin’ crazy

Losin’ my patience

Why you keep me waitin’

Goin’ through the phases

Got me walkin’ out the house all done up

Just in case I see your face and you decide to run up

Yea I’m in a different place, I need someone to hold on to

I been sendin’ up a prayer hope the call gets through

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Savior?” Tell us if you love it — or if it’s not your cup of tea.