Groundhog Day 2018: See Pics Of Punxsutawney Phil — Did He See His Shadow?

Happy Groundhog Day! The world waited anxiously to see whether or not Punxsutawney Phil spotted his shadow on Feb. 2. Check out all the photos from 2018 event!

Punxsutawney Phil crawled out for his annual appearance on Groundhog Day. The furry rodent made his big weather forecast on Feb. 2 from his home in western Pennsylvania. The legend is that little Phil comes out of his hole after hibernating to look for his shadow. If the groundhog sees it, we’ll have to endure six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring is likely near. Well, on this Groundhog Day, Phil saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. Sorry, people. Don’t pull out your shorts just yet!

Punxsutawney Phil is a special guy. He is the only true weather forecasting groundhog, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. He speaks to the Groundhog Club president in “Groundhogese” and reveals his proclamation. In case you didn’t know, “Groundhogese” is a language only understood by the current president of the Inner Circle. The people of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, don’t mess around when it comes to Groundhog Day.

Big P isn’t the only furry one to make weather predictions for a living. There’s West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie, Georgia’s Gen. Beauregard Lee, Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck, North Carolina’s Sir Walter Wally, Louisiana’s Cajun Groundhog, Alabama’s Smith Lake Jake, Wisconsin’s Jimmy, and New York’s Staten Island Chuck. Punxsutawney is now back in his burrow after making his big prediction. His work here is done! See you next year, Punxsutawney Phil! While we may not be too excited about six more weeks of winter, we appreciate Phil’s effort. Thank you, Phil!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Punxsutawney Phil really predicts the weather? How do you feel about having six more weeks of winter? Let us know your thoughts below!!