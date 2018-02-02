Dennis Edwards: Temptations Lead Singer Dies At 74

The Motown community has lost a legend — Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of The Temptations, has died at 74 years old. He would have been 75 tomorrow, Feb. 3.

Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards has died at 74, as his family confirmed to CBS News on Feb. 2. The Detroit native died in Chicago, according to his family. Edwards was reportedly “ailing from an undisclosed illness” as of May 2017, according to SoulTracks. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday tomorrow, Feb. 3.

Edwards joined the legendary Motown group in 1968 and sang on hits like “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Ball of Confusion” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” He was actually fired from the band in 1977 shortly before the band left Motown Records for Atlantic Records, but he returned in 1980 when they returned to the label.

The singer left The Temptations once again in 1984 to begin his solo career, and was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 as a member of the band. He began touring with a group under the name The Temptations Review Featuring Dennis Edwards in the 1990s. His songs have been sampled by hip hop stars like Tupac, Lil Wayne and Fat Joe.

Edwards married Ruth Pinter of The Pointer Sisters in 1977, and though they split after about a year, they had a daughter, Issa Pointer, who is also a singer. Our hearts go out to Edwards’ friends and and family during this difficult time.

Breaking: Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of The Temptations has died in Chicago – per family. He crooned the world over with “Cloud Nine" – “I Can't Get Next to You" & “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” Tomorrow, Edwards would have been 75. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HWESouATfl — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 2, 2018

