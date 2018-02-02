Channing Tatum & Jenna-Dewan Flirt & Rub Up On Each Other In Sexy ‘Step Up’ Audition Tape

Calling all ‘Step Up’ fans! Jenna Dewan released her ‘Step Up’ audition tape with Channing Tatum and it’s everything! Here’s where their love story started!

So many feels! — Almost everyone knows the iconic love story that is Jenna Dewan, 37, and Channing Tatum, 37. The husband and wife duo met on set [in 2005] of their 2006 film, Step Up, and the rest is history. In honor of the new Step Up: High Water YouTube Red series, which Jenna and Channing serve as executive producers, Jenna released her audition tape for Step Up with Channing and it proves what we already knew — The Tatum’s are relationship goals!

“This little gem was sent to me today in celebration of ‘Step Up High Water’ being released on YouTube,” the actress wrote under the audition tape. “The origin of step up. First audition, here you go! Please enjoy the old school dancing, non stop giggling and prom poses Channing and I gave. This is the beginning of so many amazing things for me in my life and wanted to share!”

In the video, Jenna and Channing’s chemistry obviously from the get-go. They stood close to one another and playfully danced and Jenna let out flirty giggles throughout the entire tape. “It’s not a picture, you guys! It’s a moving camera!” someone on set told the two. “We’re posing like it’s prom!” Jenna said, laughing. When they began to dance Jenna said, “Oh, stop it right now. You said, ‘I don’t know how to dance!’ That was actually pretty good!” Then they shared an adorable moment when the person in the background asked them to state their names for the tape. Channing just looked at Jenna and said, ‘Hi,’ as she gazed up at him with hearts in her eyes.

Before showing the video, Jenna became emotional explaining why the film is still so special to her and the fans after so many years. “It’s really cute, and also embarrassing, and crazy but of course I want to share it with all of you,” she said later adding, “It’s very sentimental and amazing for me to watch, and I hope you all enjoy it.”

Jenna explained how their relationship on set came about in a past interview. During the filming process, Channing came knocking on her door one night. “[I was like] ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s totally fine, but we’re not going to hang out and ‘watch movies. ‘You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship,'” she recalled to Ellen DeGeneres back in April 2017.

Jenna explained: “So, three days goes by and he had gone out with all the dancers on Step Up and had this crazy, wild tequila night and he said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me. So, he comes down to my hotel room at two in the morning and he’s banging on the door, and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ And I go and I open the door, and he’s in a sombrero. He’s naked—no, sorry. He has underwear—underwear, sombrero and Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.'”

After the film was released in 2006, Jenna and Channing were officially an item. They later married in 2009 in Malibu, CA. Jenna gave birth to their first and only child, Everly Tatum, in 2013; She is now 4-years-old.

