Bradley Cooper, Tina Fey & 15 More Stars Cheering For The Eagles In Super Bowl 52

These stars bleed green. When the Philadelphia Eagles hit the field for Super Bowl 52, some major stars – like Miles Teller, Sofia Vergara and ex-VP Joe Biden – will be shouting ‘Fly, Eagles Fly!’

For fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 52 is a chance for the team to finally end years of heartbreak and sadness. The Eagles have yet to win the NFL championship, and for celebrities synonymous with the City of Brotherly love, it’s time to bring the Lombardi trophy home to Philly. Sylvester Stallone, 71, who became so connected to Philadelphia after Rocky that they erected a statue to him. It shouldn’t be any surprise he wants the Eagles to win.

“I have tremendous respect for Tom Brady and the Patriots, but “… It’s about how much you can TAKE and keep moving forward! That’s how WINNIN’ is done!!!!” EAGLES BY KNOCKOUT!!!” Sylvester posted to Instagram on Jan. 22. Similarly, fans can expect Will Smith, 49 (you know, the Fresh Prince star who rapped how “In West Philadelphia, born and raised…”) to shout his lungs out if the Eagles win.

Similarly, Questlove, 47 of The Roots reps Philly hard (just watch his interview with Nardwuar for proof.) He’s worn Eagles gear during performances, too. Pink, 38, is a Pennsylvania native so when she takes the stage to sing the national anthem, will she be covered in Eagles’ green? Kevin Bacon, 59, Bob Saget, 61, Tara Reid, 42, and Sofia Vergara, 42, will also be singing along to “Fly, Eagles Fly,” the team’s motto and fight song, per The Wrap.

Bradley Cooper, 43, is such a big Eagles fan that he actually narrated the team’s hype video, released days ahead of the game, according to For The Win. “One game. One game. They love to say it all comes down to one game. Really? They also said our season was over,” he said. “This is about moving an entire city to tears. Block by block.” It’s pretty intense – enough that it should bring a smile to the face and a tear to the eye of any Eagles fan.

One game is all we got. One game is all we need.#SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ykbgOt5vBf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2018

Let’s go eagles!!!!!!!! — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) January 21, 2018

Once we got past politics — I asked @jaketapper the hard hitting question: how was the @Eagles game in his hometown of Philly??? Standby for some shade (ATTN @JohnBerman): https://t.co/ABGNRvXlpM — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) January 22, 2018

Political stars like former Vice President Joe Biden, 75, and CNN anchor Jake Tapper, 48 are fans, as are comedians like Kevin Hart, 38, and Tina Fey, 47. Miles Teller, 30, is also a fan, so expect him to join Maria Bello, 50, Savannah Guthrie, 46, Kobe Bryant, 39, and Ryan Phillippe, 43, to cheer on the team as they take on the New England Patriots. Will they leave Minneapolis with the NFL championship and an entire city chanting their name?

