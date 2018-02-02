‘The Walking Dead’s Mid-Season Teaser: Carl Clings To Life As The Saviors Prepare To Retaliate

He lives! In an intense new teaser for the second half of ‘The Walking Dead’s eighth season, Carl is still barely holding on as Negan and the Saviors gear up for the fight of their lives.

When The Walking Dead‘s eighth season picks back up on Sunday, February 25, Carl (Chandler Riggs) will still be alive — but barely. A new teaser shows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) carrying a very sick, weak looking Carl as Alexandria burns behind them. Unfortunately, it’s the last we see of Carl until the end of the teaser when Rick appears to be kneeling at a freshly dug grave. Quickly following is a clip of Enid (Katelyn Nacon) hysterically crying as if she’s just found out horrific news — like, you know, her boyfriend is dying and/or already dead. Eek!

While we’re happy to see that Carl is still kicking (at least for now), the rest of the teaser is filled with some seriously intense moments. For example, Enid tells Michonne the Saviors are coming, while Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and more are desperately trying to keep their people alive in the midst of a deadly war. We also get to see Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) warning that his people are “coming”, seemingly not phased by whatever threat looms in front of him. Maybe it’s because he’s finally being cornered by Rick? One scene in the trailer shows Rick telling someone, “This is where you die,” but we don’t get to see who he’s talking to. Hmm.

Do YOU think we're going to see Carl die in the mid-season premiere on February 25?