Camila Cabello Hangs With K-Pop Band TWICE & Fans Are Losing It

When Camila Cabello and the K-Pop band, TWICE crossed paths they decided to take the cutest photo together, and fans couldn’t handle it! They even came up with a name for the artists — ‘TWICEMILA’!

Talk about an epic meeting! Camila Cabello, and the K-Pop band, TWICE crossed paths at Japan’s show, Music Station and the result was amazing. The two acts stopped to snap a photo together [as seen below], where Camila showed her love for the band and held up their signature “TT” pose. Camila and TWICE met on Japan’s popular show where both artists were invited to perform. After TWICE posted the photo on their Twitter account — which is home to over 2 million followers — fans went nuts.

“YASSSSSSSS!!!! QUEENSSS GATHERED IN ONE PLACE!!!” one excited Twitter user wrote under the photo. Another fan kept it simple asking the artists, “CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING”? And, another fan showed their gratitude writing, “QUEENS. THANK U !!!!! MY HEART IS SO FULL N HAPPY”. It seems to be the norm to react in all caps when something epic happens involving TWICE and… WE’RE TOTALLY HERE FOR IT.

Camila has been making her rounds in wake of the success of her first solo album since leaving Fifth Harmony, which dropped on January 12, 2018. Camila is also the latest brand ambassador for L’Oreal‘s new Elvive hair care campaign. The slogan for the product is, “Everyone loves a comeback. Dry hair can have one too,” which is fitting since Camila had an incredible comeback to music when she decided to go solo.

Some fans on Twitter even speculated that the two acts could be collaborating, with one Twitter user demanding, “ITS TIME FOR A COLLAB”. And, another fan took it as far as to already claim a conjoined nickname for the artists, “TWICEMILA,” she wrote, adding, “I SO EXCITED”. While a real collaboration would be epic, nothing has been confirmed. But, after these reactions, they may want to consider hopping in the studio together! Take a look at more fan reactions below!

THIS IS ALL I NEED FOR 2018! pic.twitter.com/wwN9Fw0GaX — JIHYO LEADER-NIM (@aimanhyo) February 2, 2018

HOLY SHIT IT FINALLY HAPPENED WE LOVE TALENTED QUEENS ONLY pic.twitter.com/Ge7O3KyvVj — kim (@seductivesana) February 2, 2018

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Camila and TWICE collaborate?