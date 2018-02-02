Brenda Lawrence: Dem. Congresswoman Disses Trump By Playing Candy Crush During His SOTU

Rep. Brenda Lawrence beat the boredom at the State of the Union by playing Candy Crush! See the hilarious pic of her trying to sneak a game here.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence was caught doing what the rest of us do when we’re bored out of our minds: leveling up on Candy Crush! Only problem is that when we pull out our phones for some quality time with Tiffi, it’s usually in a doctor’s waiting room, or on a stalled train — not the State of the Union. In a photo taken at President Donald Trump‘s first SOTU address, Lawrence is clearly goofing around on her phone, rather than paying attention to whatever Trump’s saying. We don’t blame her; we watched the speech, too, and it was excruciatingly boring. See the pic of Lawrence on her phone HERE!

Lawrence, the Democratic rep. from Michigan, is seen enjoying a Candy Crush sesh next to two fellow congresswomen from the Congressional Black Caucus, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Joyce Beatty. They’re also both on their phones, apparently checking their notifications on Twitter. If you zoom in on their phones, you can see that the photo was taken at 9:42pm. At this point, the president is only about a third of the way through his speech, and is talking about “the administration’s plans to reinvigorate international trade, pushing for trade deals that are fair and reciprocal for Americans,” according to The Hill. Yeah, we’d have our phones out, too.

Lawrence and her pictured female colleagues all participated in protests at the State of the Union, including wearing black to support the women of Time’s Up, wearing “Recy” pins in honor of activist Recy Taylor, and wearing traditional West African kente cloth as a show of solidarity after the president called the African nations “shithole countries.”

