Blac Chyna Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Being A ‘Very Cruel, Huge Bully’ After Receiving Perfume Gift

Blac Chyna thinks Kim Kardashian is being ‘cruel’ for considering her a hater! Find out what she thinks of making Kim’s naughty list!

Blac Chyna, 29, is not too pleased about being placed on Kim Kardashian‘s public list of haters, even if she did receive some free perfume in the process, and she’s reportedly calling Kim a “bully” as a result. We reported earlier how for Valentine’s Day, Kim was sending out her new fragrance line to all of her friends, family… and those whom she has very public beef with. For her haters, she also provided a KKW-engraved mallet and a destructible, hollow chocolate heart. Needless to say, Chyna, who recently put their feud aside to congratulate Kim and Kanye West, 40, on the birth of Chicago West, did not take this dig lightly. According to TMZ, Chyna reportedly considers Kim to be a “very cruel, huge bully” who is using “Mean Girls” tactics to promote her brand. Whoa, that’s a pretty big accusation!

In addition, she’s reportedly surprised too, since Kim is Dream’s aunt and Chyna believes she’s never tarnished Kim’s image. Wait, what? This flies in the face of the legal embroilment Chyna is currently in with Rob Kardashian, 30, Kim and Kris Jenner, 62. Chyna claims in her lawsuit that the Kardashians allegedly doomed her show Rob & Chyna to cancellation.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians have filed a countersuit arguing that the show had to be cancelled because Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob. Can Chyna really be that shocked after all this legal drama has gone down between her and Kim? Of course Chyna’s not on Kim’s good side! Click here to see the sexiest pics of Chyna ever taken!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna and Kim will eventually reconcile or will they be enemies for life? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!