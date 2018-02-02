Gallery
Hollywood Life

Beyonce, Lady Gaga & 6 More Of The Most Exciting Super Bowl Performances Of All Time

Beyonce And Chris Martin Performing At Super Bowl
REX/Shutterstock
Michael Jackson Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Quincy Jones sued Jackson's estate, claiming that he was owed millions in royalties and fees on music that's been used in post-death Jackson projects including the "This Is It" concert film. Jones produced Jackson's "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad" albums Michael Jackson-Estate, Pasadena, USA
N SYNC SPEARS TYLER Singer Britney Spears, flanked by Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, second from left, and hip-hop star Nelly, second from right, join 'N Sync members Justin Timberlake, far left, and Lance Bass, far right on stage for the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXV, in Tampa, Fla SUPER BOWL, TAMPA, USA
Singer Justin Timberlake (r) Puts His Hand On Janet Jackson's Right Breast Just Before It Was Exposed During the Halftime Show at Super Bowl Xxxviii in Houston Texas Sunday 01 February 2004 Usa Super Bowl - Feb 2004
Prince Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. A posthumous honorary degree from the University of Minnesota is in the works for music legend Prince. The university's regents are set to vote, on bestowing an honorary degree from the College of Liberal Arts to Prince Rogers Nelson, who made his home in Minnesota Prince Honorary Degree, Miami, USA View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Music Editor

As Justin Timberlake gets ready to return to the Super Bowl Halftime stage, we’ve rounded up all of the most electrifying performances from years past.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is going down on Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, but before we get to see Justin Timberlake, 36, redeem himself after #Nipplegate, we need to brush up on our Halftime history. Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of Michael JacksonBeyonceLady GagaKaty Perry and more of the most memorable performances ever!

The Super Bowl tradition started in 1967, and it was typical for it to only feature a college marching band up until the 1980s. Commercial sponsors started signing on by Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 and within a few years, it became normal to have huge acts. The NFL actually doesn’t pay halftime performers, though it does cover the artists’ — and their crew’s — “expenses.”

There have been countless incredible performances over the years, but the there a few that really stand out to us. Who could forget how JT accidentally exposed one of Janet Jackson‘s breasts in what’s now known as “Nipplegate?” Or when Katy Perry‘s Left Shark decided to “freestyle?” Or when Lady Gaga literally flew during her performance? See more pics from last year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance show here.

One thing’s for sure: we’ll be tuning in this Sunday to see if Justin Timberlake puts on a performance to rule them all. Can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what’s been your favorite Super Bowl Halftime performance so far? Tell us in the comments — and let us know if you’re excited for JT!