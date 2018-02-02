Ayesha Curry: How My Relationship Stays Strong & My Advice On Being A Good Mom

Ayesha Curry is expecting baby number three with hubby Stephen Curry, and she has some amazing advice on how to balance being a working mom and wife!

Ayesha Curry, 28, and Steph Curry have the perfect little family! They are expecting their third baby, she announced on Instagram on Feb. 2. She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she thinks people are so enamored with them as a couple, “I think maybe people at home can see a little bit of themselves in us maybe… We are just very normal and we have always been that way. We don’t plan on changing so maybe that is why, and we are just open and honest about the way that we parent and the way our relationship is — what you see is what you get and maybe people can see that!”

She added EXCLUSIVELY that the key to their relationship is, “Communication! Especially when we’re away from each other a lot, communication is so important. We literally talk to each other like 35 times a day. It’s a little crazy, but it’s important. He’s my best friend. I think that’s important too; your partner should always be your best friend. And, if they aren’t, then you’ve got problems.”

Ayesha is one of the new faces of COVERGIRL and at an event in NYC on January 23, she offered advice to other working moms: “You can do it, mom! I think my honest answer would be not to believe the hype that you see on Instagram. Every mom is struggling and doesn’t think they are doing the best job, when in actuality, you’re doing a great job. Everybody is stressed out and running around like a chicken with their head cut off. That whole thing about balance and being a balanced mom and all that stuff, everybody’s version of balance is different and I don’t necessarily know if you ever really find it. My advice is to find the beauty in the chaos and find the beauty in the hustle. And know that it’s all going to be worth it. You’re setting a great example for your kids, and one day they are going to thank you and you’ll have a lot to show for it.”

HollywoodLifers, do you relate to Ayesha Curry’s family advice?