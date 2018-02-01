‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Could Bailey Really Die? — Why Fans Are Extremely Worried

Miranda Bailey is in trouble. The new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ promo shows Bailey in the hospital, possibly having a heart attack. Could Bailey be the next ‘Grey’s star to go? Let’s investigate!

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been extremely worried about Miranda Bailey ever since the promo for the Jan. 25 episode was released. Bailey believes she’s having a heart attack and collapses! “I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let a blocked artery take me down,” she says. The final moments feature Ben getting a call and racing somewhere, possibly to Bailey! Given the show’s track record with killing off characters, there is a possibility that Bailey could die. The Feb. 1 episode is also titled “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” so that’s not helping matters. Check out fan tweets below!

The synopsis for the Feb. episode reads: “The stress of managing the hospital and coming to terms with Ben’s decision to become a Seattle firefighter pushes Bailey to her limits.” Jason George, who plays Ben, will be a series regular on the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19. Could Ben be heading to the fire station full time because of Bailey dying? Probably not, but you never know!

This is Bailey we’re talking about, people. My gut says she’s going to be OK. This is just going to be a health scare. Chandra Wilson was cryptic about Bailey’s fate in a new interview with EW, but she did hint that fans shouldn’t be too worried. “Is Bailey leaving? I think this is the right thing to say: Bailey’s been stressed and needs to take care of herself,” she told the outlet.

I forgave her for O’Malley, I forgave her for Denny, I’ve even made peace with Derek dying, but if Shonda kills Miranda Bailey I am done 😭#GreysAnatomy — Hannah (@hangraru) January 26, 2018

I’m not ready…..Bailey better be ok! I can’t handle anymore OGs dying! https://t.co/HLYqb8xywb — L•M (@fashionjesusss) January 30, 2018

greys is on tonight bailey better not die you guys i swear…. i draw the line at any more of the og characters dying/leaving — elizabeth (@beIIamygriffins) February 1, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 will debut with a two-hour premiere March 22 at 9 p.m. and move to its regular time slot March 29 at 9 p.m.

