Zhavia: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Four’ Fan Favorite

Zhavia has one incredible voice. The young singer has made quite a name for herself on FOX’s hit show ‘The Four.’ Before the next episode, here’s what you need to know about Zhavia!

1. Zhavia stunned the judges and fans with her amazing voice. The 16-year-old wowed with powerhouse performances of “Killing Me Softly,” “Unforgettable,” and more in the first episodes of The Four. She quickly became a fan favorite. “You look, move like, and sound like a young icon,” The Four judge DJ Khaled said. During the Jan. 25 episode, Kendyle Paige came on the show and challenged Zhavia. Zhavia sang Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” while Kendyle sang Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk.” Zhavia was still not 100% after getting sick, but judge Meghan Trainor maintained Zhavia should move forward in the competition. “Your performance may have outshined Zhavia tonight, but as an artist, I want to buy Zhavia’s album,” Meghan said. Fans were shocked when the studio audience voted to keep Kendyle!

2. She’s coming back to the show! The Four is a show unlike any other in that when contestants are eliminated, they are not always gone for good. Only four artists have a spot on the show, and each week challengers hit the stage and try to knock them out of the competition. Well, one week after she was dethroned, Zhavia is back for a second chance. She’ll be returning alongside Ash Minor, Saeed Renaud, and Candice Boyd.

3. She knows the art of a great selfie! On her official Instagram page, Zhavia is always posting gorgeous selfies. When it comes to selfies, lighting is key, and Zhavia managed to find the perfect lighting for a series of selfies she took in Nov. 2017. Slay that Instagram game, girl!

4. She powered through a performance — even when she was sick! During the third episode, Zhavia woke up with “no voice.” She was told she needed to rest, but she performed anyway. She blew everyone away with her performance of “Killing Me Softly.” All four judges gave her a standing ovation.

5. Zhavia has a celeb look-alike — Bella Thorne! When Zhavia made her debut on The Four, fans immediately started pointing out that she looked like the Famous in Love star. According to TalentRecap.com, Zhavia took to her Instagram Story to say, “Next person who mentions Bella Thorne is getting blocked… I am my own person … thank you very much.” Bella responded in an Instagram Story video. Zhavia tweeted Bella and wrote: “Haha ! I watched your insta story , You’re gorgeous ! Being a new artist on the scene I wanna be recognized as an individual I don’t think your ugly! @bellathorne.”

The Four airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

