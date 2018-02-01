Megan Barry: 5 Things To Know About The Married Nashville Mayor Who Admitted To Having An Affair

OMG! Nashville mayor Megan Barry has come forward to apologize after having an affair with her former head of security. Here’s what you need to know!

Democratic mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, Megan Barry, made headlines on Jan. 31 after she admitted to having an affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest, 32. Robert, who worked for the Metro Nashville Police Department, has also admitted to the affair, and has since resigned from his position. “Today, I have acknowledged publicly that I have engaged in an extramarital affair with the former head of my security detail. I accept full responsibility for the pain I have caused my family and his. I am sorry to my husband Bruce [Barry], who has stood by me in my darkest moments and remains committed to our marriage, just as I am committed to repairing the damage I have done,” Megan said in a statement. We are uncertain at this time of how long the affair went on, but it reportedly took place several months after she took office — and she’s married! In case some of you haven’t heard of her, here’s what you need to know.

Megan is the first female mayor of Nashville. Megan took office on Sep. 25, 2015, and her inauguration was held at the Music City Center in Nashville. Before taking office she had a very successful political career. In 2009, she led an effort to pass a bill banning discrimination against city employees based on sexual orientation. She also performed the first same-sex wedding in Nashville on June 26, 2015. She has two degrees. Megan was born in Santa Ana, California, and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas in 1986. She then earned her MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University in 1993. Megan’s husband Bruce is a professor at Vanderbilt University. Bruce is a professor at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management and a contributor to the Nashville Scene, which is an alternative newsweekly in Nashville, Tennessee. Megan and Bruce’s son Max Barry died in 2017 from an apparent drug overdose. Max, who was 22 when he died, was in Denver, CO at the time. Sgt. Forrest was the one who informed Megan of her son’s death, according to ABC. Megan and Robert spent thousands of dollars throughout their affair. According to documents released by the mayor’s office, over $30,000 have been spent on Megan and Robert’s affair. The money went to traveling expenses, and show that Megan took a total of 30 trips, and nine of them were with Robert alone.

