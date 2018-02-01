Carter G. Woodson: 5 Things To Know About ‘Father Of Black History’ & Today’s Google Doodle

In honor of Black History Month, Google Doodle is celebrating the life of Carter G. Woodson, who is known as the ‘father of black history.’ Here’s what you need to know!

1. Carter G. Woodson is known as the “father of black history.” Carter urged schools and organizations to encourage the study of African-American history, according to his Google bio. He proposed February as month for a week-long observance of African-American history to honor the birth months of abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Negro History Week was started in Feb. 1926 and was later expanded with Black History Month. He was also a founder of The Journal of Negro History.

2. Carter was born to former slaves and worked hard to get an education. He was born in 1875 to former slaves Anne Eliza and James Henry Woodson. Carter helped support his family by farming and working as a miner. His education was mostly self-instruction at first. However, he did enter high school at the age of 20 and earned his diploma in less than 2 years. Carter earned his master’s degree from the University of Chicago and became the second African-American ever to receive a doctorate from Harvard University.

3. His best known work is The Mis-Education of the Negro. The book was published in 1933. He encouraged African-American empowerment after he realized that African-Americans were being culturally indoctrinated, instead of being taught, in American schools. He also wrote books such as A Century of Negro Migration, The History of the Negro Church, and The Negro in Our History.

4. He has received many honors and tributes. The Carter G. Woodson Book Award was established in 1974. The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp honoring Carter in 1984. His D.C. home has been designated the Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site.

5. He died suddenly in 1950. Carter passed away from a heart attack at his home in Washington D.C. on April 3, 1950. He was 74.

