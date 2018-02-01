Super Bowl 52: When Do The Patriots Play The Eagles, When’s Kickoff & More Vital Info

It’s almost time! The New England Patriots will challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, so find out when the game starts, who’s the favorite and more!

Super Bowl 52 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:00 PM ET. It’s the most super of Super Bowl Sundays, as the New England Patriots look to add to their growing jewelry collection while the Philadelphia Eagles hope to get their first Super Bowl championship ring in…ever. The game’s kickoff is scheduled for approximately 6:30 PM ET, and barring another case of overtime, it should be over around 10-10:30 PM ET.

The game will be on NBC and coverage starts early. This year, the network of the peacock will have coverage of the NFL championship game. The pregame coverage starts at 1:00 PM ET. Be sure to plan a huge spread and make sure you have plenty of drinks on hand, because this game is going to be a must-watch. After all, it’s not every year that the Eagles make the Super Bowl, and the entire City of Brotherly Love will be putting its hopes behind Nick Foles, 29, and the Eagles’ defensive line.

Tom Brady has chance to make history…again. Yes, yes, everyone has heard it all before. Tom Brady, 40, is the “greatest of all time,” the “most winning Super Bowl quarterback,” etc. It’s hard to stop adding titles to the man who continues to play at a whole other level. He may be able to break another record if he takes home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. In 51 years, no quarterback has ever led the NFL in passing yards and won the Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports. Not Peyton Manning, not Brett Favre, not Joe Montana or Dan Marino or any other QB.

Tom, Peyton, Dan, Rich Gannon and Kurt Warner are the only NFL passing leaders who made the big game, and they all lost. If Brady’s bunch beats the Eagles, it’ll be one more accolade to add to his name.

Tom Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards this season No player to lead the NFL in pass yards has ever won the Super Bowl in that season (0-5 record) Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Rich Gannon, Kurt Warner & Dan Marino all lost in the Super Bowl after leading NFL in pass yards pic.twitter.com/l2Nx2fmRWK — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2018

Speaking of the Patriots beating the Eagles… As of this moment, the Patriots are slightly favored to win over the Eagles, according to CBS Sports. Though, the Eagles were both underdogs when they played the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles grounded the Dirty Birds, 15-10, before demolishing the Vikings in a 38-7 blowout. Though Philly might not be the favorite to win Super Bowl 52, they’ve proven that you can never really count them out until the game’s over.

