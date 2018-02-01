‘The Amazing Race’: Will ‘Big Brother’s Cody & Jessica Be Haunted By Their Strategic Gameplay?

We spoke with ‘The Amazing Race’s Trevor and Chris for their take on Cody and Jessica’s savage gameplay. Will it affect the ‘Big Brother’ team as the race continues?

On the Jan.31 episode of The Amazing Race, team Big Brother, Cody and Jessica, proved they’ll do whatever it takes to win. First, they U-turned Trevor and Chris, forcing them to complete both Detours before moving on. It resulted in the guys’ elimination. Then, at the Roadblock, Jessica tricked her fellow competitors, Brittany and Alex, by telling them the wrong answer, then submitting the correct answer herself so she could move on first. It all ended up working in their favor, though — they wound up finishing the leg second to last, so, had they not U-turned Trevor and Chris, they likely would’ve come in last and been eliminated.

“I think everyone has now acknowledged what lengths they’ll go to,” Trevor and Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I wasn’t there, so I can’t speak to what really went on, but when Jessica was doing the phone thing [Roadblock], that to me speaks more to their strategy than the U-turn does. I would say that will come into play [in the future] and I would keep an eye out for them.” However, the guys made it clear that they don’t hold a grudge against the Big Brother strategists. “We were definitely pissed to go home,” they admitted. “But it’s definitely part of the game. They had to do it. We would’ve done the same thing in their position.”

Trevor and Chris also admitted that there was no “vicious” strategizing on the race this season, which is why the strategic moves Cody and Jessica did make stood out so much. “It’s important for people to realize that they just got done with [Big Brother],” Trevor revealed. “They’re subjected to that behavior of having to watch your back and having to have that mindset for however long. So I understand why they would be in that headspace.”

Despite their elimination in the sixth leg, Trevor and Chris only had amazing things to say about their time on the show, and said they would “100%” come back again. “I’m surprised at how fun it was,” Trevor admitted. “And how well everyone got along. Going into it, you can only imagine the kind of stresses people are experiencing when you watch other seasons and just, with reality TV in general,they want to play up drama between people. But those kind of people weren’t part of this scenario. I was surprised!’

