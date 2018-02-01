The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff, ‘Station 19,’ aired during TGIT on Feb. 1. Not going to lie, it looks INTENSE. Watch now!

Please welcome Station 19 to the TGIT lineup! This group of heroic firefighters from Seattle Fire Station 19, just three blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, are putting everything on the life all day, every day. While Grey’s Anatomy focuses on the victims of the fire, Station 19 is taking you inside the fire. The newest addition to Seattle Fire Station 19 is rookie Ben Warren (Jason George). Ben, who is married to Miranda Bailey, made the life-altering decision to trade in his scalpel to become a firefighter. Station 19 also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

In the first trailer, there’s everything you would want in a show — drama, intensity, and sexy makeouts. This is a Shonda Rhimes show, so you know Station 19 is going to make smile, laugh, and cry all the tears. Andy works alongside her father at the firehouse, who just so happens to the captain. She has a complicated (but very hot) relationship with her co-worker, Jack. Everything changes when Jack loses Andy’s father in the midst of a fire, and Captain Herrera is left fighting for his life. Andy blames Jack for what happened.

At Grey Sloan, Meredith pulls Andy into the supply room to let her cry it out for a few minutes. After that, Meredith says it’s time for Andy to put her “game face on.” When Captain Herrera says he’s stepping down, Andy decides she wants to step up. YAS to the girl power!

Station 19 will join the TGIT lineup with a special two-hour premiere March 22 at 9 p.m., before assuming its regular time slot March 29 at 9 p.m. Scandal will move to 10 p.m. for its remaining episodes.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Station 19? Let us know!