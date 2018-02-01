Selena Gomez Completed Treatment Program For Depression Before Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has been off the radar for most of January and a new report claims that she sought treatment for depression.

Where is Selena Gomez has been one of 2018’s great mysteries. The 25-year-old was photographed with boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, on Jan. 3 after a hot pilates session then seemed to disappear from the face of the Earth. The Blast reported on Feb. 1 that she allegedly spent two weeks in an on-site treatment center in New York to deal with anxiety and depression related issues. Their sources say she got plenty of positive energy from the experience where she “focused on therapy, eating healthy meals cooked by an on-site chef, pilates, and meditation,” according to the site. They claim she headed in on Jan. 6 but was still able to come and go as she wanted and was even allowed to conduct business in the NYC area.

“She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” a source close to Selena told PEOPLE following The Blast‘s report. “She came back feeling very empowered.” They added, “She wants to go again later this year. She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.” Sounds like the mental and physical getaway was just what Selena needed! We’ve reached out to her reps to for confirmation about her treatment stay but we haven’t heard back yet.

The singer is in LA now, as she was spotted cheering on Justin at his weekly hockey game on Jan. 31 then the couple hit up a worship service at Hillsong Church. While Selena was away, the Biebs took his mom on a sweet vacation to the Maldives and later he hung out with her in Los Angeles, even having mother/son church dates but Selena was nowhere to be seen. Now Sel is back and looking better than ever! She was photographed on Feb. 1 in a super low cut navy print wrap dress that also showed plenty of thigh. All of those healthy meals and pilates sessions will do the trick. Just check out how incredible she is:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena is going to have the best year ever? Are you excited for new music from her?