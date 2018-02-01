Selena Gomez Pissed Charlie Puth Went Public With Romance: She Wants Dating Life ‘Under Wraps’

Selena Gomez thinks Charlie Puth’s dating history disclosure was a mistake! A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com her reaction!

Selena Gomez, 25, is seriously wishing Charlie Puth, 26, didn’t divulge their former relationship. A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Selena reacted to Charlie’s confirmation that they dated. “Selena wishes Charlie would have kept his mouth shut about what they had because she is definitely interested in keeping that kind of stuff and her dating life as much under wraps as possible,” our source said. It’s clear that when it comes to who she dates, Selena apparently is all about maintaining her privacy.

According to our source, it’s only a matter of time before Selena responds to Charlie’s bombshell admission that they were briefly an item — and that Justin Bieber, 23, may have caused the two to go their separate ways. “Now, she will definitely have to respond down the line, and it’s just frustrating when people add their dirty laundry to a situation,” our source added. “She’s learned from the first time dating Justin and The Weeknd that less is more, which explains her relationship with Justin now being much more under the radar.” We reported earlier how Selena and Justin put to rest rumors that they had split by reuniting at one of his hockey games. While they arrived separately, the two of them definitely left together.

Time will tell if Charlie’s big reveal will throw a wedge into Jelena’s relationship, but all signs point to the two of them continuing to make it work in 2018. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Selena and Justin, who got back together in 2017.

