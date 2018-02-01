‘SATC3’: Andy Cohen Begs For Kim Cattrall’s Role In Raunchy Audition With Sarah Jessica Parker

Pure gold! Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on Jan. 31 and he did a hilarious audition with her to play Samantha in a ‘SATC 3’ movie.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, has already offered two different talk show hosts the part of Samantha in Sex and the City 3 since Kim Cattrall vowed to never play the part again. Now SJP’s bestie Andy Cohen, 4,9 wants in on the iconic part and gave a killer audition when Carrie Bradshaw herself stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 31. He donned a blonde wig and the two re-enacted a scene from season 5’s fifth episode “Cover Girl” where Carrie walked in on Samantha giving oral pleasure to a random delivery guy while at work and Sam thought Carrie was being judgy about her afterwards.

“This is about the bl*w job, isn’t it? One little bl*w job and I’m a hooker with no taste?”Andy proclaimed while SJP tried to contain her laughter. “I’m not blind, I saw that look in my office!” he continued (yes, this is the actual dialogue from the show’s scene). “What look?” SJ replied. “That judgemental look. Are you telling me you have no judgement about me and the Worldwide Express guy?” At that point they both broke character because SJ gave him a sly look and Andy revealed he did do it with a FedEx guy once and that Sarah knew about it so they burst out laughing. The two managed to finish the scene and it was GOLD!

SJP joked that Andy won the role by default as she thought Stephen Colbert, 53, wasn’t right for the part and Ellen DeGeneres, 60, turned it down. While Andy obviously won’t be playing Samantha in a SATC movie, SJP has heard suggestions that they should replace Kim with another age appropriate blonde sexy vixen Sharon Stone, 59. “You’re not the first person who’s said that,” she revealed, adding that it’s a “really interesting idea.” SJP said that they haven’t ruled out killing off Samantha so the other three ladies who DO want make a third movie can continue on. She said it’s up to director/writer/producer Michael Patrick King as to “how he wants to proceed.” Hey, we’ll take Sharon….or even Andy if we can get another SATC film to happen!

