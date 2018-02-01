Philadelphia Eagles: Meet The Wives & Girlfriends Who Will Cheer Them On At SB 52

Behind most male pro athletes there’s a strong woman who builds him up! — And, that’s the case for Zach Ertz, Carson Wentz and more Philadelphia Eagles players!

Super Bowl 52 is just days away, which means the seats at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Minnesota — where the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will play for a championship — will be filled with cheering fans and players’ wives and girlfriends! Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Malcolm Jenkins, and Nick Foles are just some of the lucky men who have a leading lady right by their side as they dedicate their lives to their favorite sport. And, when these strong women — which you can see in our attached gallery — aren’t cheering on their men, they’re working hard at their own jobs. Get to know some of the Philadelphia Eagles girlfriends and wives before Sunday’s big game!

Carson Wentz and Melissa Uhrich — Wentz and Uhrich, both North Dakota natives, are high school sweethearts. Despite separating [only through distance] for college, the pair excelled at their respective universities, where Uhrich ran cross country. Wentz attended North Dakota State and she attended Concordia College in Minnesota. Uhrich supported Wentz and stayed by his bedside after he tore his ACL in his left knee back in December 2017 in a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Although the pair does not live together, because of their religious beliefs, Wentz has said that they will reunite under one roof when they say “I do.” You can be sure to see Uhrich at Super Bowl 52 right beside her man!

Nick Foles and Tori [Moore] Foles — The husband and wife duo are the epitome of relationship goals. They tied the knot after being engaged for only two months from February to April in 2014. However, they had already been dating for years while they both attended the University of Arizona, where Tori played volleyball and Nick led the Wildcats to major victories, making his stint at the U of AZ one of the most successful runs the school’s history. Nick and Tory are parents to a daughter, Lily, who was born in June 2017.

Other cute Eagles couples you’ll find in our attached gallery include, Julie and Zach Urtz [as pictured below], Morissa and Malcolm Jenkins, Nelson Agholor and Viviani Volpicelli, Sascha Smith and Alshon Jeffery and many more!

