The first look at CMT’s ‘Music City’ has arrived. As this group of young people try to find their paths in life, there’s inevitably a lot of drama along the way! Watch now!

Ready for your new reality show guilty pleasure? CMT’s new docuseries Music City is going to bring the heat! The show comes from Adam DiVello, creator of iconic series including Laguna Beach and The Hills. Music City follows five people — Kerry, Rachyl, Jessica, Jackson, and Alisa — as they try to achieve their dreams while juggling friends, family, and relationships in Nashville. This road to success isn’t going to be easy for these beautiful people. The decisions that these central characters make will have lasting consequences. This isn’t scripted. This is real life.

In the trailer, you get a glimpse of the drama to come. Rachyl is frustrated with her husband Kerry’s touring schedule because it often leaves her alone in Nashville caring for their son. “I didn’t sign up for this. I didn’t sign up to be by myself in Nashville,” she says to Kerry. Rachyl also sets up her pal Jessica and the very hunky Jackson, a personal trainer born and bred in Nashville, on a blind date. Jessica later opens up to Rachyl that she’s actually a virgin and waiting for marriage. Meanwhile, Bryant pushes Alisa to go for her dreams. Are you hooked yet or what?

If you’re obsessed with CMT’s scripted series Nashville, then you’re going to love Music City. Nashville’s the city that makes dreams and breaks hearts. Buckle up. The series will premiere March 1 at 10 p.m. on CMT. Stay tuned for more Music City scoop!

